Luton Council to host street party in town centre

Luton Council is hosting a street party with entertainment and free food from the town’s diverse communities on Sunday, September 2.

The party will be on George Street, between the Town Hall and Market Hill, and is free for those who have registered to attend through Eventbrite. It is part of the commemorations recognising the 100 year anniversary of the women’s suffrage movement, the end of the First World War and leading on to mark the Luton Peace Day riots next year.

Food stalls provided by local communities will offer British, European, South Asian and African Caribbean food.

There will also be live music, sports activities, dance through the ages and children’s entertainment from 12pm till 4pm.

Leader of the Council, Hazel Simmons MBE, said “This event is all about bringing together friends, families and neighbours as proud Lutonians.

“It forms part of the ongoing programme, which will continue well into the 2019 and will include the poignant recognition of the end of World War One on Sunday 11 November this year, and the Peace Day Riot celebrations in July next year, to name a few.

“I’d like to encourage as many people as possible to come down and enjoy these celebrations.”

Tickets are free to those who live or work in Luton, visit https://lutonstreetparty2018.eventbrite.co.uk to register. Food stamp books will be provided to each registered attendee on arrival, allowing a maximum three visits each to the food stalls.

There will be two sessions that visitors can attend; 12.30pm to 2pm and 2.15pm to 4pm.