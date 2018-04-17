Luton Council want residents’ views in parking consultation

Luton Council is asking Sundon Park and Biscott residents for their views about obstructive parking on footways and verges.

The consultation, which went live on Monday, April 16, sets out proposals to allocate designated parking spaces where safe to do so and to eradicate inconsiderate parking, especially on footways where it has safety implications.

The roads included in the consultation are Fourth Avenue and Third Avenue in Sundon Park, and Biscot Road and surrounding streets.

Councillor Paul Castleman, portfolio holder for highways, said: “Parking on footways and verges causes obstructions and is not safe for pedestrians – in particular the blind or partially sighted, the disabled, the elderly, wheelchair users and those with pushchairs.

“We are also aware that on-street parking space is a premium in Luton and so these proposals are designed not just to prevent parking on footways and verges but also maximise the available on-street parking whilst ensuring traffic flow.”

The proposals are also designed to improve the street scene. Feedback from the public consultation will be considered in the proposed scheme, which will then feed into the decision making process. Have your say at www.luton.gov.uk/consult. The consultation runs until Monday, May 7.