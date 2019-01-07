Luton couple call for Redrow to take action after nearly two years of problems in their new home

A couple from Luton are fed up with the problems they have had with Redrow since moving into their new home nearly two years ago.

Jenny Barling and Simon Ferguson, moved into the new property in Woodpecker Edge, Caddington, with their family in March 2017 and say the problems have been continuous ever since.

The couple are fed up with the continuous problems

Jenny said: “The problems started not long after we moved in and it has been one thing after another, we have builders in here constantly and we have had two bathrooms ripped out because of problems. The garden had to be relaid when we moved in and it was contaminated with Japanese knotweed, so we had no garden for months.

“The garden has been relaid 5 times now and we haven’t been able to use it for two summers but it was completely dug out for two months recently so we had no access to it at all. Not even for the dog.

“They contaminated the garage with silica dust, a lot of my children’s toys were in there. They admitted liability and most of the stuff in the garage was condemned so they said to get rid of it and they said they would give us the money to replace what was lost, it came to £3,000, they offered us £1,000.

“It is ridiculous. It has been a nightmare for all of us. Every time they come in to fix a problem, they end up ruining something else and causing another problem.

The family have had 'continuous' problems since they moved in

“We understand that with a new build house there will always be problems but this has been ridiculous, and their customer service is terrible. I just hope we can get this all sorted soon.”

John Mann, managing director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “We’re aware of the issues unfortunately experienced by the customer and have been in direct contact to apologise and discuss their concerns.

“The majority of the items have now been attended to and we have met with the customer to assure them that any outstanding points will be addressed as soon as possible.”