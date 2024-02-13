Luton couple share tips for working together as two thirds of Brits would never work with partner
Over two thirds of Brits (72%) have never considered working with their partner at the same company, with a third (30%) believing it would actively damage their relationship.
From husband-and-wife delivery teams to partners who met on the road, online electricals retailer AO has a number of couples working across the business and its research of 2,000 respondents – including a Luton couple – reveals our attitudes towards working alongside a romantic partner.
The research revealed that only 17% of Brits currently work with their partners and it would seem that younger generations are more open to the idea – a third (34%) of millennials (25-34 year olds) work alongside their partners.
When asked what the biggest challenges would be if you were to get a job alongside your significant other, almost a third (30%) of Brits believe they would get on each other’s nerves.
Over a quarter (28%) would struggle to set boundaries between work and home, while 25% believe they would argue more.
According to 31% of Brits, the biggest benefit would be spending more time together. This was closely followed by having the same work schedule (30%) and being able to travel to work together (27%).
The retailer asked its employees for their top tips on making it work in the workplace. Georgie Borrowdale first encountered AO when she worked as a porter for her partner Jack, who was contracted to deliver for the retailer at the time. While Jack is a delivery driver based at the Luton depot, Georgie now works as a driver account manager. She believes working with your partner can improve your experience at work, as she enjoys seeing Jack regularly.
She said: “I’d really recommend working with your partner if you’re capable of leaving any drama at work – it won’t be ideal if you hold a grudge! It’s so important to set boundaries, while still being able to have a laugh and enjoy the extra time together.”
The research also showed that while only 5% of young people (aged 16-24) would be actively unhappy working with their partner, this rises to almost a quarter (24%) of 35-44 year olds.