Luton couple share tips for working together as two thirds of Brits would never work with partner

Over two thirds of Brits (72%) have never considered working with their partner at the same company, with a third (30%) believing it would actively damage their relationship.

From husband-and-wife delivery teams to partners who met on the road, online electricals retailer AO has a number of couples working across the business and its research of 2,000 respondents – including a Luton couple – reveals our attitudes towards working alongside a romantic partner.

The research revealed that only 17% of Brits currently work with their partners and it would seem that younger generations are more open to the idea – a third (34%) of millennials (25-34 year olds) work alongside their partners.

Georgia Borrowdale and her partner Jack, who both work at the AO Logistics outbase in Luton

When asked what the biggest challenges would be if you were to get a job alongside your significant other, almost a third (30%) of Brits believe they would get on each other’s nerves.

Over a quarter (28%) would struggle to set boundaries between work and home, while 25% believe they would argue more.

According to 31% of Brits, the biggest benefit would be spending more time together. This was closely followed by having the same work schedule (30%) and being able to travel to work together (27%).

The retailer asked its employees for their top tips on making it work in the workplace. Georgie Borrowdale first encountered AO when she worked as a porter for her partner Jack, who was contracted to deliver for the retailer at the time. While Jack is a delivery driver based at the Luton depot, Georgie now works as a driver account manager. She believes working with your partner can improve your experience at work, as she enjoys seeing Jack regularly.

She said: “I’d really recommend working with your partner if you’re capable of leaving any drama at work – it won’t be ideal if you hold a grudge! It’s so important to set boundaries, while still being able to have a laugh and enjoy the extra time together.”