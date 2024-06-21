Luton crossroads reopens after collision on B653
A Luton crossroads has reopened after a collision yesterday (June 20) at New Mill End.
Police descended on Lower Harpenden Road (B653) and West Hyde Road along with other emergency services due to a crash.
The area was closed until yesterday evening.
Bedfordshire Police stated: "The incident has now been cleared and both roads are now fully open."