Luton cyclist appeals for sponsors to help her compete at British Transplant Games

A cyclist from Luton, who was born with a kidney disease, is asking for the public’s help in raising money for her to compete in her 9th British Transplant Games.

Ottilie Quince was 24 when she discovered she was born with Reflux Nephropathy and needed a kidney transplant, in 2008, her mother became her donor.

Ottilie at the World Championships in 2017

In July, the 36-year-old is hoping to add to her 16 British titles at the games and she will be going for her ninth and tenth World titles representing the Great Britain cycling team in August at The World Transplant Games.

Riders do not get central funding and have to raise their own money to compete, Ottilie has set up a Go Fund Me page and is hoping to raise around £3,000.

She said: “Anything that I can raise will be a massive help, it will go towards signing up for the games, getting the bikes over there, the flights, accommodation.

“I normally have a main sponsor for the games but this year it has been difficult to get one, and I know quite a few cyclists and teams are struggling to get sponsorship this year.

“Any help is greatly appreciated, ‪if you or your company would like to support me that would be amazing.

“I am currently training in Majorca, I’m based here and Luton, I am a very proud Lutonian and so pleased with how well the Hatters are doing, it’s really great.”

The British, European and World Transplant Games help raise the awareness of the importance of organ donation.

To help Ottilie on her journey to the games visit www.gofundme.com/6pq8dxc?fbclid=IwAR3Z7d7ESb17FQZDWVqBYNhcooKoGoRq7Vn3YCEbXtwBdmF60J8BsFpOFow.