Luton doctor struck off four years after sexual assault

A Luton doctor who placed his hand up a woman’s skirt on a bus four years ago has finally been struck off by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS).

In a fitness to practice hearing on March 20, the MPTS ruled that Dr Mohit Sharma failed to accept responsibility and develop insight following his conviction for sexual assault on November 18, 2014.

Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) headquarters in Oxford Street, Manchester

The MPTS stated: “The panel concluded that there was a fabrication of full insight, including continuing efforts to mislead and minimise his actions.”

The panel noted that despite apologising on the day of the assault, Dr Sharma had persistently denied the offence until 2018 – in which he offered an apology to the MPTS which was deemed to be insincere.

The conviction arose from a sexual assault on March 17, 2014, when Dr Sharma was on a bus travelling to London.

He had sat next to a young woman, who awoke to find his hand up her skirt and squeezing her thigh.

Dr Sharma was convicted after a trial by jury, and was sentenced to a 12 month comunity order, given a sexual offences prevention order, and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

He later lost an appeal against his conviction.

Dr Sharma was suspended by theMPTS for 12 months in 2016, and a year later he still maintained that the incident had been accidental.

As Dr Sharma had failed to show insight, his suspension was renewed in both 2017 and 2018 up until his erasure last week.