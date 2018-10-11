Luton dog wardens celebrate awards with their four-legged friends

There was a paws for celebration for Luton’s dog warden team and their four-legged pals.

The Luton Council team have been awarded a Platinum PawPrint Award in recognition of winning continuous gold awards for five years in a row.

The RSPCA PawPrints Awards recognise and celebrate public service organisations that go above and beyond to ensure high animal welfare standards in their communities, such as initiatives to see more stray dogs safely into kennels and reunited with their owners.

Only pioneering local authorities, housing providers and other public service organisations across England are recognised through the scheme.

The gold, silver and bronze PawPrints Awards awards are for four ‘Footprint’ categories, to recognise achievements in stray dog services, contingency planning, housing policy and animal activity licensing. This year the RSPCA celebrate the 10th anniversary of PawPrints which is why the Platinum award has been introduced.

Rachel Williams, senior parliamentary advisor for the RSPCA, said: “This is an extremely special year for us as we mark the tenth anniversary of the awards and we have been so impressed with the standard of entries to both the PawPrints awards, and the special awards.

“It’s always so rewarding to celebrate the winners and hear the impact their work has had on animal welfare locally. Luton Council have shown us year on year just how much hard work goes on behind the scenes to improve animal welfare locally and they really do deserve to be celebrated.”

Cllr Aslam Khan, portfolio holder for place and infrastructure, said: “I am really proud of our dog warden team, who have achieved this brilliant award. I know how important dog welfare is and I am pleased to see that the team is so committed to the health and happiness of our pets.

“At Luton Council, we are continually improving and reshaping our service to ensure residents receive the best, and that includes our canine companions.”