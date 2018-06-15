Luton domestic abuser jailed despite partner’s ‘excuses for his behaviour’

A Luton man has been jailed for 10 months after beating up his partner, despite the victim being unwilling to support police action.

During a late night argument at the couple’s home in April, the man punched his partner in the face several times, resulting in serious injuries that required hospital treatment.

With no prior history of domestic violence in the relationship, the victim was unwilling to make a statement. Despite talking with her at length at the scene, she told the arresting officer she thought this was a one-off incident, and made excuses for her partner’s behaviour.

She did, however, provide consent for her medical records to be obtained.

Her account was also recorded on body worn video by officers and together with photographs of her injuries and blood evidence recovered at the scene, a case was prepared for submission to the Crown Prosecution Service.

On Friday, 8 June, the man was jailed for causing grievous bodily harm without intent, and was given a sentence of 10 months at Luton Crown Court.

Detective Chief Inspector Jerry Waite said: “This is an excellent example of how we can prosecute offenders, even if a victim is reluctant or unwilling to engage with us. It is vital that those who commit such offences are brought to justice to prevent their behaviour escalating or the victim becoming stuck in a dangerous cycle of abuse.

“Vital information gathered by the officers who attend such incidents, especially immediately in that ‘Golden Hour’ after an offence has been committed, can make all the difference to a case, and assist with securing positive outcome for the victim.

“The impact of this prosecution, especially for a first-time offence, is massive.

“The good work of our officers at the scene, and the subsequent work in preparing the case for court by the detective handling the investigation, must be recognised.

“I would implore anyone in a similar situation to ask for our help. Help is available, and you will be believed.”

If you, or someone you know, is a victim of domestic abuse, and need help, there is a wealth of information available on our website.

In an emergency, always call 999.