News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain
13 minutes ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
1 hour ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
2 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
13 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
13 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit

Luton drivers told to avoid road in Leagrave after 'serious collision'

Bedfordshire Police are currently at the scene

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 24th Mar 2023, 09:45 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 09:51 GMT

Drivers in Luton have been told to avoid a road in the Leagrave area of the town after there was a serious collision on Strangers Way.

Bedfordshire Police said in a tweet at 9.30am this morning (March 24): “We are currently at the scene of a serious collision on Strangers Way, Luton. Please avoid the area if you can.”

This is a developing story and we will update this as more information becomes available.

People are asked to avoid the area
People are asked to avoid the area
People are asked to avoid the area
Bedfordshire PoliceLuton