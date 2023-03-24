Luton drivers told to avoid road in Leagrave after 'serious collision'
Bedfordshire Police are currently at the scene
Drivers in Luton have been told to avoid a road in the Leagrave area of the town after there was a serious collision on Strangers Way.
Bedfordshire Police said in a tweet at 9.30am this morning (March 24): “We are currently at the scene of a serious collision on Strangers Way, Luton. Please avoid the area if you can.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a developing story and we will update this as more information becomes available.