Luton drug dealer hid stash in washing machine

A drug dealer who stored some of his drugs inside a washing machine has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Mirazul Haque, 22, of St Dominics Square, Luton, was jailed after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A and Class B drug, and possession of criminal property.

Haque was stopped by police on 21 November in his vehicle after officers spotted him carrying out what they believed to be a drug deal.

Police searched the vehicle and recovered four bags of cocaine and some cash.

A further search was then carried out at Haque’s home address and a large amount of cannabis was found in plastic bin bags in the living room and the drum of a washing machine outside.

In all officers recovered around £16,500 of cannabis, £1,700 of cocaine, £3,200 of cash, two mobile phones and drug dealing paraphernalia.

Detective Constable Richard Marshall, who led the investigation, said: “This was a fantastic job by officers, who witnessed suspicious activity by Haque and developed it into a credible case for the courts.

“Drugs underpin much of the most serious, organised and harmful crime we see in Bedfordshire, so it is right that we take action against the serious dealers operating on our streets.

“All reports of drug dealing are fed into our intelligence systems and analysed, so please keep reporting suspicious activity to us. It could make all the difference to help us stop organised crime.”

