Luton drug dealer jailed after cops found gun, 420 rounds of ammo and £30k drugs in High Town flat

A Luton drug dealer has been jailed for nine-and-a-half years after police found a gun, 420 rounds of live ammunition and nearly £30,000 worth of cocaine and heroin in his flat.

Zoan Youngsam, of Midland Road, pleaded guilty at Luton Crown Court today to possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, following the raid by police in February.

The 34-year-old also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm, ammunition and criminal property.

Officers executed a search warrant under Section 8 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act at Youngsam’s address in the early hours of 20 February.

They found a handgun, 420 rounds of ammunition, drugs and £2,000 in cash. The cocaine and heroin seized in the warrant had a potential street value of £27,000.

When police searched the property, they found a rucksack hidden under the kitchen units, behind the kickboard, which contained the live ammunition, the handgun and its internal working parts.

DC Jason Wheeler, who investigated the case, said: “I am glad that 420 potentially lethal rounds are off the streets along with a significant quantity drugs.

“We as a force will not tolerate such serious criminality in Bedfordshire, and I hope Youngsam will reflect on his wrongdoing whilst he is in prison.”

Detective Inspector Aaron Kiff added: “I hope this sentencing sends out a clear message to those involved in gun and gang related criminality that we will take positive action on all occasions in order to safeguard the public and to bring to justice those involved.

“Carrying a prohibited weapon of any kind can have a devastating effect on not only the individual but also the families of those hurt through such use.

“If you have any information relating to gang criminality then please call 101 or alternatively you can report information via Crimestoppers.”