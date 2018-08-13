Luton drug dealer jailed after getting stopped in stolen car

A man from Luton who was found with Class A drugs when stopped by police while driving a stolen car has been jailed for more than five years.

In January Jibran Azam, 20, of The Magpies, was driving a stolen car on the M1 when he was pulled over by officers. He refused to get out of the car and was seen to swallow something.

Jibran Azam

The passenger in the car was seen to throw a container into a field.

Fortunately a police dog was able to locate the container which had four grams each of crack cocaine and heroin inside.

Azam pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to supply, as well as possession of cannabis and a number of driving offences, and was sentenced to five years and eight months. He’s also been banned from driving for three years and 10 months.

During the sentencing Judge Bright referenced Azam’s previous convictions for dealing drugs which he took into account when passing the sentence.

Azam’s passenger at the time of the offence, Eamonn Ronan, 41, of Links Way, Luton, pleaded guilty to obstructing the police and was sentenced to one month imprisonment. He was jailed for a further eight months for breaching a suspended sentence.

Investigation Officer Gary Hales said: “We’re really pleased this prolific Class A drug dealer will be locked behind bars for a substantial amount of time.

“We will not tolerate those who wish to bring harm to our communities through the dealing of illicit and harmful sentences and we hope this sentence acts as a deterrent to others.

“If people have concerns about drug related activity in their community we would urge them to get in touch with us so we can take the appropriate action.”

To report criminal activity please call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.