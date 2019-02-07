Luton drug peddler jailed after being found with £5k of crack cocaine and heroin

A drug peddler has been jailed for two and a half years after being caughtwith a stash of Class A drugs when stopped by an unmarked police car last year.

Javon Sutton, 33, of Westerdale, Luton, was arrested on September 12 after officers in an unmarked vehicle were alerted to a speeding vehicle.

They followed the vehicle and observed what was believed to be a drug deal.

The car was stopped shortly afterwards by a marked police car and a large quantity of cash and Class A drugs were found on Sutton.

A subsequent search of Sutton’s home found further cash and drug related paraphernalia.

In total, Sutton was found with almost 120 wraps of heroin and around 45 wraps of crack cocaine. The drugs were believed to have a street value of more than £5,000.

Investigating officer Gary Hales said: “Sutton was stopped in Luton as part of a proactive policing operation, having been observed by plain clothes officers carrying out a drug deal. It proved to be a successful stop for our officers, with Sutton being found to have in his possession a substantial amount of Class A drugs.

“Drug dealers bring harm into our communities, which is why we are committed to clamping down on those who pedal such dangerous and illicit substances. This should serve as a warning to other drug dealers that we are out there, we are watching, and you will be caught.”