Luton family left ‘distressed’ after jewellery stolen in burglary

A Luton family has been left ‘distressed’ after jewellery that was passed down for generations was stolen during a burglary.

Between 3pm and 6.15pm on Monday (December 18), offenders gained access to a property in Riddy Lane by forcing a door open.

Once inside they searched the house, and took several items of jewellery.

PC Alex Marvin, investigating, said: “This is a very distressing incident for the victims who returned to find their home had been burgled.

“The offenders took several items of distinctive and recognisable jewellery that have been passed down the family for generations. I’m appealing for anyone with knowledge of them, or have been offered these items, to get in touch.”

Anyone who believes they may have seen these items or been offered them for sale is asked to call police on 101 with the crime reference number C/55154/17. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

