Luton family thank hospital for their support for young Kaylen

A family organised a charity cycle ride to raise money for the hospital unit that looked after them.

On March 4, 2016, Kaylen Mutti was born prematurely at 29 weeks and four days.

He was born fighting for his life and his parents, Ranbir and Mandip, stayed in Luton Hospital for just over two months and were provided with accommodation so they could be with Kaylen every step of the way.

His aunt Jyothi said: “If it wasn’t for all the hard work from the doctors and nurses at the NICU unit, today might be a very different story.

“Thankfully we have just celebrated Kaylen’s second birthday and each day he is getting stronger.

“We felt we needed to give back to the hospital for all the hard work and that’s why we decided on a charity bike ride. We set up a Justgiving page and were amazed at the support from friends and family.”

The ride took place on March 24 from Bedford to Luton Hospital and back.

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kaylensbikeride