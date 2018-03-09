Luton fire crews believe Arthur Street blaze was “deliberate”

Firefighters rallied to a block of Luton flats to put out a blaze which they believe was started deliberately.

Crews from the town rushed to Arthur Street in the early hours of this morning (Friday, March 9) to put out the flames and stop them from spreading.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman, said: “The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using one hose reel, a covering jet and a Thermal Imaging Camera to ensure the fire was out and had not spread to other parts of the building.

“They then used big fans to remove the smoke from the property.”

The Fire and Rescue service has also issued advice to Luton residents living in flats:

A spokeswoman said: “People living in high rise flats are reminded to:

“Stay Put – Unless the fire is in your flat or a direct neighbours, keep your front door and windows closed, tune into local TV or radio and await further instructions from the emergency services.”