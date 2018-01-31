Luton firearms duo to spend 13 years in jail

Two men will spend more than 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to firearms offences in Luton.

Mohammed Parvaiz Khan, 32, of St. Ethelbert Avenue, Luton, and Changiz Khan, 38, of Croxley View, Watford, were sentenced at Luton Crown Court last Thursday.

Mohammed was sentenced to eight years and three months in jail after pleading guilty to conspiracy to transfer a firearm, possession of ammunition and offering to supply a class B drug.

Changiz was sentenced to five years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to transfer a firearm.

A third man, Robert Barton, 27, of Eldon Road, Luton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transfer a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition. He is due to be sentenced in February.

On June 9, 2016, the three men were stopped by an armed policing unit in Luton after intelligence revealed that vehicles they were travelling in may have contained firearms.

Officers stopped a silver Jaguar containing Barton and a black Mercedes containing Changiz Khan and Mohammed Parvaiz Khan, who was hunched in the rear passenger seat.

On searching the Jaguar, officers recovered a black bag from the passenger seat, which contained a loaded sawn-off shotgun wrapped in a towel, and ammunition.

A mobile phone belonging to Mohammed Parvaiz Khan was also recovered, the contents of which suggested that Khan had been seeking to supply drugs to a number of contacts.

DI Jackie Dadd said: “We are delighted we’ve been able to take a dangerous firearm and accompanying ammunition off the streets.”

If anyone is concerned about illegal activity in their neighbourhood please report it to police on 101. You can also give information online via the Bedfordshire Police website or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.