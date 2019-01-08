Luton firm recruiting carers as population ages

An award-winning company in Luton and Central Bedfordshire has relaunched a campaign to get more people caring for the elderly, as demand for its services grows.

Following the success of last year’s campaign, You Can Care, home care company Home Instead Senior Care is looking to recruit 60 caregivers to join its team.

Skills for Care, an independent charity with over 18 years’ experience in workforce development, estimates that eight per cent of roles in adult social care are vacant, with an average 110,000 vacancies at any one time. These statistics suggest the sector is struggling to keep up with demand as the population ages.

Maria Collins, owner of Home Instead Luton and Central Bedfordshire, said: “The idea behind the You Can Care campaign is to call out to people who may not have thought about a career in care.

“Caring is a truly rewarding job which offers excellent training and flexible hours.

“When we launched the You Can Care campaign last year, we saw an upsurge in interest from people looking to join the care sector. As our population continues to age, we are continuing to build our team with kind and compassionate people who want to make a difference to the elderly in the local community.”

The hashtag #youcancare has been created to support the campaign. For more information, search #youcancare on social media.

For more information about Home Instead, call 01582 742275 or visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/luton-and-central-bedfordshire