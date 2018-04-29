Luton firm’s fundraisers climb new heights

Graduates from Luton-based FirstPort Property Services, the UK’s largest residential property manager, climbed Mount Snowdon last month, raising more than £2,700 for homelessness charity Emmaus UK.

After months of training and fundraising, the graduates tackled the snow-covered mountain, along with Chloe Edwards, learning and development specialist at FirstPort, and Sallie Winterbottom and Maria-Angela Wells from Emmaus UK.

As an official corporate partner of Emmaus, FirstPort provides fundraising support, and has raised more than £78,000 since 2017.

Spencer Park, one of the graduates, said: “Climbing Snowdon for Emmaus was a massive challenge for us all. It took a lot of hard work and determination to reach the summit, but it was definitely worth it to raise money for such a good cause.

“It’s really rewarding to know the money we’ve raised is going straight towards helping to get people off the streets.”