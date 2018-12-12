Luton flashing burglar indecently exposed himself on stolen phone after victim rang it

A man who stole a mobile phone and then indecently exposed himself to the victim on a video call has been jailed for a year.

Andrei Ilea was found guilty at trial of burglary and indecent exposure after the incident on 28 July.

When the victim video called the stolen phone to try and find out where it was, Ilea exposed himself on the call.

The 27-year-old, of Leagrave Road, Luton, was arrested two days later.

On Friday he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for the burglary and four months for the indecent exposure, which will be served at the same time.

Ilea will also be subject to notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act and a sexual harm prevention order.

DC Philip Raikes, who investigated the case, said: “We are pleased our investigation has resulted in a burglar and sex offender being taken off the streets.

“Ilea will be under strict supervision when he leaves custody and I hope he uses his time in prison to think about his actions.”