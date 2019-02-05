Luton Foodbank benefits from thoughtful gesture

Luton Foodbank received a generous donation from a man who asked for money for Christmas instead of presents, so he could buy food to help people in Luton.

Salma Khan, manager of Luton Foodbank, said: “The donation will help massively, on average we give out 200 food parcels a week, with about 15 items in each, so that’s 3000 items of food.

“But it is not just about what he has given, it is the gesture, for him to actually think I do not need anything, let me give something to those who need help. It is a nice thing to do and a great mind set to have.”

Luton Foodbank aims to eradicate food poverty in the town and support people so that they can take steps to overcome the problems that brought them to the Foodbank.