Luton Foodbank celebrates spectacular support for Colour Run

The town was awash with colour on Saturday when Luton Foodbank’s annual fun run came alive.

Nearly 150 participants took part in the Colour Run to help the charity raise funds and provide food parcels for people in the town who have fallen on hard times.

The event took place at Wardown Park, with a diverse range of participants all eager to be covered with rainbow powder!

“It was heart-warming to see so many people come out to support our work,” said Salma Khan, the charity’s project manager. “On a bright and sunny Spring morning, it was great to see so many people together for such a good cause.”

She added: “Sadly, usage of the foodbank continues to increase and events like these help generate much-needed funds at a time when our need is greater than ever.

“On behalf of all those who benefit from your generosity, I want to say thank you very much for your support.”

The charity also supports healthy eating initiatives in local schools.

>Email: info@lutonfoodbank.org.uk or call 01582 725 838.