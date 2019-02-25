Luton Foodbank is chosen as The Mall’s Charity of the Year

Luton Foodbank has been chosen as The Mall’s Charity of the Year partner for 2019.

The charity aims to eradicate food poverty in Luton and strives to ensure no one goes hungry in the town, by providing food parcels to help families in need.

Luton Foodbank has been named as The Mall's Charity of the Year for 2019

After being shortlisted, Luton Foodbank was then voted for by The Mall’s management team to be the Charity of the Year.

Luton Foodbank provides free nutritionally balanced and culturally appropriate food to people in hardship or distress and already has food drop off points located within the shopping centre.

Salma Khan, Foodbank Manager, said “We are delighted to be chosen as The Mall’s Charity of the Year.

“Working with The Mall will help raise awareness and alleviate food poverty at a time when foodbank use is at an all-time high.”

The partnership will see The Mall help to increase awareness of the charity, which has been running for six years, with a number of events and fundraising activities.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We are really looking forward to strengthening that partnership and helping the charity’s fight against hunger.

“I would like to thank all the fantastic charities who applied to become our Charity of the Year, and although it was a very hard decision to make, we’re now looking forward to raising both funds and awareness of Luton Foodbank across the town.”