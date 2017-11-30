Luton Foodbank launch advent calendar appeal to help families in poverty

Luton Foodbank has launched its ‘Christmas Appeal’ as the charity asks kind residents to help adults and children in poverty and crisis.

Luton Foodbank recently launched their own downloadable advent calendar, which asks for much-needed items to help generate donations over the 24 days leading up to Christmas.

Donations from residents are of crucial importance, as demand for food parcels rise again in Luton.

Project co-ordinator Salma Khan, said: “The idea is simple – one item placed in a bag each day of advent, to then be donated to Luton Foodbank.

“Donations from the public are a lifeline that ensure we are here for those in desperate need and the Foodbank uses local referral agencies to ensure that the food is directed to those who really need it.”

Launched in 2013, the charity provide emergency food supplies to local people in crisis and in poverty, working in partnership with local organisations.

Mick Dillon, CEO of Citizens Advice Luton, one of Luton Foodbank’s primary partners, claimed: “Every day we see the positive impact a food parcel can have, especially as more working families are struggling to manage against damaging benefit reformations, which must be paused.”

For more information about Luton Foodbank, a list of what to include in your calendar, volunteering opportunities and more, call: 01582 725838.

See the charity website www.lutonfoodbank.org.uk to download the calendar.