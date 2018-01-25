Luton Foodbank needs school superheroes for non uniform day!

Luton Foodbank is appealing to schools to hold a non uniform day and help them raise vital funds in honour of the charity’s fifth birthday.

The Foodbank is challenging kind pupils to be ‘Superheores’ and hold a mufti-day in February to help families in crisis.

All proceeds can be donated to the foodbank, enabling the charity to continue its important work – last year alone over 8,000 parcels were donated to vulnerable Luton residents.

The school that raises the most will win the inaugural ‘Superhero trophy’, to be handed over in an assembly.

Salma Khan, foodbank manager, said: “These initiatives are fun ways for the children in the town to learn the valuable work done by charities.

“I have been amazed at the generosity of the people of Luton as over and over again .

“They give so much food to support those living in food poverty.”

Call Luton Foodbank on 01582 725838 or visit the website: lutonfoodbank.org.uk