Luton Foodbank’s annual Charity Colour Run will take place at Wardown Park at 10am on Saturday, March 24.

Registration is still open to take part in the 5km course, participants make their way around the course while being showered with brightly coloured powder by foodbank volunteers.

Anyone can take part, it is all about having fun and raising money.

Registration is £10 and runners are encouraged to raise £100. Visit www.lutofoodbank.org.uk to sign up.