Luton football tournament will help change lives

Footballers are being invited to sign up for a seven-a-side tournament at the weekend.

Muslim Aid is organising the event to raise funds to provide clean water for families in Gaza.

It is being held at Barnfield West Academy, Leagrave High Street, Luton, LU4 0NE, on Sunday, July 29, from 9am.

The tournament is being organised as part of the Muslim Aid Flamengo project which aims to ‘Kick a Ball and Change a Life’.

This tournament aims to raise £ 2,000 which could provide 1,000 litres of clean water daily to the people of Gaza via solar powered water desalinisation units.

Lack of clean drinking water is a real threat to the two million people who live in Gaza. Sanitation systems are broken or non-existent spreading raw sewage and transferring disease.

Sahir Osman, sports project manager for Muslim Aid, said: “We have a few spaces left for more teams to join us.”

It costs £130 to register a team. To sign up contact Taz on 07523 346 634.