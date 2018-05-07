Luton franchisee in running for national award

Ravneet Bermi, owner of Puddle Ducks West Hertfordshire and Luton is a finalist in the NatWest’s Encouraging Women into Franchising (EWIF) Award.

Puddle Ducks was set up by Ravneet four years ago and provides swimming lessons for babies and young children at seven different venues across West Hertfordshire and Luton, teaching 94 swimming sessions a week to 600 swimmers.

Ravneet, who earlier this year was named Puddle Ducks’ National Franchisee of the Year, said: “I am thrilled to have been recognised as a finalist in the EWIF awards within the Woman Franchisee of the Year category.

“Over the last four years my team and I have worked hard help provide vital swimming lessons for children across the local area. I would like to thank my amazing team for their hard work and dedication, as I know neither of the awards would have been possible without them.”

The award ceremony, which is now in its eighth year, will be held at Bishopsgate in London on Tuesday, May 15.