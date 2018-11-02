Luton gang convicted over multi-million pound drugs operation stretching as far as Pakistan and Morrocco

A Luton organised crime gang has been found guilty of operating a multi-million pound drugs business that stretched as far as Morrocco and Pakistan.

Officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) embarked on a proactive surveillance operation targeting the group.

13kg of cocaine seized from Peri Peri chicken shop on Midland Road, near Luton Train Station

In September and October 2017, the investigation team arrested the group’s couriers, seizing around 45 kilograms of import grade cocaine, with a street value of almost £5 million.

The investigation revealed a multi-million pound drugs supply organisation, selling drugs to criminal gangs across the UK for onward distribution.

Mohammad Waqas, 29, of Shervington Grove and Mohammad Irfan Khan, 35, of Dunstable Road, who both had leading roles within the group, were today (Thursday) found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine following a trial at Luton Crown Court.

Mohammed Aakil, 39, of Plait Court, one of the couriers of the group, responsible for ferrying the drugs from one location to another, was also found guilty by the jury at the conclusion of the three week trial today.

Mohammed Waqas

At a separate court hearing earlier this year, fellow drugs courier Rumel Hussain, 32, of Crawley Road, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine.

One of the other couriers of the group, Manzor Bhuiyan, 31, of Guernsey Close, was convicted of possession with intent to supply cocaine at a separate trial and received 10 years imprisonment.

Another member of the group, Shaheriz Khan, 37, from Sherwood Road, Luton, was jailed for 10 years in May for his part in the conspiracy, after 15 kilos of cocaine, worth around £1.5 million, were found in his fast food shop.

Detective Inspector Trevor Davidson said: “This well-established dangerous organised crime group was operating a wholesale drugs supply network at the very top end. The criminals involved in this network were dealing in multi-kilogram batches of import quality cocaine.

Mohammed Irfan Khan

“Class A drug importation and distribution is an ERSOU priority. We recognise the devastating impact that drugs have on the community, and will continue to tackle sophisticated crime groups such as this one.”

Mohammed Aakil

Manzur Bhuiyan