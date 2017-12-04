Luton gang throws bleach over woman

Police are appealing for information after a woman had a substance thrown over her in Luton last week.

At around 9pm on Monday, November 27, the victim was walking along Birchen Grove in Round Green when she was approached by five youths on bicycles.

One of the youths threw what is believed to be bleach at her and she was taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital with minor injuries.

The offenders were described as a group of white boys, aged between 12 and 13, wearing dark clothing.

DC Allan Taylor said: “This was an unprovoked attack which has left the woman injured, requiring hospital treatment and understandably shaken. It is lucky that she wasn’t more seriously hurt.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a group of young boys in the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference C/52299/2017, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.