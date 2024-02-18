News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING

Luton girl wins gold

New Town 8-year-old wins National Taekwondo Championship
By Roger MoffatContributor
Published 18th Feb 2024, 16:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Skye Moffat, an 8-year-old girl from New Town has won gold in Taekwondo at the National Championships in Hatfield. Skye has been doing Taekwondo for 4 years now, she is also South East regional double champion for patterns and sparring. The Linden academy student will now also be competing at the British Championships in Worcester and the European Championships in Cardiff. Skye trains at Team Sidhu in various locations near or around Luton for 5 hours a week

Related topics:SkyeLutonSouth EastCardiff