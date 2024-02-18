Luton girl wins gold

Skye Moffat, an 8-year-old girl from New Town has won gold in Taekwondo at the National Championships in Hatfield. Skye has been doing Taekwondo for 4 years now, she is also South East regional double champion for patterns and sparring. The Linden academy student will now also be competing at the British Championships in Worcester and the European Championships in Cardiff. Skye trains at Team Sidhu in various locations near or around Luton for 5 hours a week