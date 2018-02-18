Luton groups encouraged to apply for share of £10,000

Local charities, schools and good causes across Bedfordshire could receive a share of £10,000 thanks to the CALA Homes Community Bursary.

Now in its second year, the scheme aims to provide support for a wide range of organisations and projects. In 2017, 118 good causes across the country received a share of more than £100,000.

Duncan Jackson, regional MD for CALA Homes (North Home Counties), commented: “CALA has always been committed to making a positive and lasting contribution to the communities in which it builds, through an active programme of local charity donations, community support and sponsorship. The community bursary scheme gives us the chance to find out exactly what support is needed locally and provides the opportunity for charities and groups of all sizes to apply for funds.

“Fifteen charities across the region benefitted from the community bursary scheme last year, with donations made for projects ranging from canoes for a local Scout group to funding for local support groups. We’re looking forward to hearing from more local charities this year about the great work they do and how CALA can get involved.”

One local charity that received bursary funds last year was Bedford-based homeless charity, King’s Arm Projects, which received £500 to supply the charity’s Nightshelter with lockers, providing residents with a secure place to store belongings.

Steve Westwood, fundraising officer at King’s Arms Project, said: “We were thrilled to receive funding as part of CALA’s Community Bursary. Our charity aims to ensure that individuals experiencing disadvantage and poverty are provided with opportunities here to develop independence. The donation meant that we could provide our residents with a secure space to keep their belongings. Access to something like this can really help reinforce this sense of independence.”

To apply for a share of the community bursary download an application form from the CALA website.

The closing deadline for entries is Friday, March 23.

For further information on the CALA Homes Bursary visit www.cala.co.uk/bursary-nhc.