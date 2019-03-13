Luton Guides, Brownies and Rainbows unite for World Thinking Day

Luton’s Rainbows, Brownies and Guides joined their fellow Bedfordshire groups in celebrating World Thinking Day.

Observed since 1926, World Thinking Day is a day of international friendship, in which participants speak out on issues that affect girls and young women, and fundraise for 10 million Girl Guides and Girl Scouts around the world.

Over 2,000 girls and leaders from across Bedfordshire attended celebrations across the county where the girls took part in lots of fun activities focussed on “adventures through time”.

There was also time to rededicate their promises and think about their Girlguiding sisters across the globe.

County Commissioner Karen Keeling, said: “We were delighted to see so many girls and young women taking part in celebrating World Thinking Day.

“It is such an important date in the Girlguiding calendar as it gives us a chance to get together and connect with our Girlguiding family across the world.”

Girlguiding Bedfordshire is a charity and is currently looking for volunteers.

If you would like to get involved, please call 0800 169 5901. Alternatively, you can visit: visit www.bedsguiding.org.uk/