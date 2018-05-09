Luton headteachers lead coaching revolution

A headteacher from Luton is recommending a new book that has been released about coaching in schools.

Monica Austin, Ashcroft High School headteacher, wrote the foreword and case study for Annie Boate’s latest book, A Coaching Revolution.

The high school was the first Luton school to embrace Annie’s coaching system in 2012 and the senior leadership team were impressed by the massive impact it had.

Annie’s book teaches simple coaching strategies which can be used instantly in work and life.

She said: “Over 20 Luton schools are now using my model. This shows how special Luton headteachers are, and how passionately they care about supporting their children and staff to promote wellbeing and high performance. Luton has started its own Coaching Revolution.

“I’ve trained thousands of people across the UK and overseas. Watching the coaching magic spread across Luton has been really exciting and rewarding.

“Around 150 people in over 20 schools are now using my model to drive up standards and support pupils.”

The book, which was officially launched on Thursday, April 26, has become a number one best seller.

The strategies in the book aim to get the best out of colleagues and pupils, improve outcomes, and save time and stress.

Monica said: “Coaching is the main strategy for improvement at Ashcroft.

“It’s had a tangible impact on teaching, learning and leadership.

“When we were inspected this January, Ofsted were very impressed with the positive impact that coaching was having on both staff and students.

“To get the best out of our children, we need to get the best out of our staff. Annie’s unique coaching system does this.

“It’s also helped students deal with personal challenges and stopped them cracking up under exam pressure.

“I’ve been a Headteacher for fourteen years and I’ve come across many other types of coaching before, but never anything as powerful as this!”

A Coaching Revolution is available on Amazon, any schools who want to learn Annie’s coaching model can call her on 01636 351352.