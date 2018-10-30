Luton health chiefs urge people to use 111 number for urgent medical help

The NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) in Luton is running a campaign throughout winter, urging people to call NHS 111 when they need urgent medical help - and they are calling on the public to get on board to spread the word.

NHS 111 is the single telephone number to get urgent help from a variety of healthcare professionals. It’s free to call and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

NHS 111 health care professionals are able to signpost patients to a service more appropriate for their requirements. After an initial assessment, trained advisors may give you advice on how to look after yourself, arrange for you to speak to a qualified healthcare professional from the team or direct you to the right health service near you, including booking an appointment for you.

The team can also assess if you need an ambulance and send one if necessary.The campaign in Luton supports the Public Health England national campaign that launched in October promoting the 111 service.

Dr Nina Pearson, Luton CCGs Clinical Chair and local GP said: “We want residents across the county to be aware of NHS 111 and to understand that the service is provided by highly trained advisers and health care professionals, including GPs, and nurses.

“People calling will have their symptoms assessed and will be directed to the right service for their needs, or receive self-care advice over the phone. We want NHS 111 to be the first call people make if they feel they need urgent medical help. We are calling on the public to get behind us to help spread the word about the 111 service. Winter puts enormous pressure on already busy hospitals and other health services. If you need help and advice for your symptoms urgently, and you are not sure which service is right for you, call NHS 111. It is a fantastic resource to have at your fingertips and it should be the first call you make”.