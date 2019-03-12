Luton high school is no longer on lockdown after police search the area

Police have carried out a search at Lea Manor High School and the school is no longer on lockdown.

Bedfordshire Police were called to the school in Luton at around 1.45pm this afternoon after reports of shots being fired in the woods adjacent to the school.

Lea Manor High School

The school was on lockdown as a precaution and officers were at the scene.

A staff member has contacted Luton Today to confirm that the school is no longer on lockdown.

She said: “The police are here now and they have done a sweep of the site and there are no concerns.

“The safe is site and we will continue as normal.

“We are no longer on lockdown and school will finish as normal.”

Bedfordshire Police remain on hand for reassurance. A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called at 1.45pm today to a report of gunshots from woods next to Lea Manor High School, Luton.

“A search proved negative and pupils were kept inside for a short period as a precaution.

“Nothing suspicious was seen at the school. Officers remain on hand for reassurance.”