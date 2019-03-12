Luton high school on lockdown after staff hear gun shots

Lea Manor High School has confirmed that the Luton school is currently on lockdown after reports of gun shots were heard in the area.

Luton Today was alerted to the incident by a member of the public and a staff member from the school has confirmed that an incident is ongoing.

Lea Manor High School

Bedfordshire Police have confirmed that shots were heard in the woods adjacent to the school.

The staff member said: “Shots were heard near the PE department, the school’s main priority is the children so the school is on lockdown, nobody is allowed in or out of the school.

“The police are here now.”

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: “We were called today at around 1.45pm to reports of shots being fired in the woods adjacent to the school.

“Officers are at the scene now and pupils are being kept inside as a precaution.”

> If you have any information about the incident email holly.patel@jpimedia.co.uk.