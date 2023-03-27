News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
22 minutes ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
1 hour ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
4 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
5 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
6 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list

Luton house fire started by ‘homemade’ electric scooter left on charge

Luckily no one was hurt

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 27th Mar 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 16:24 BST
Pictured: The devastation inside the house
Pictured: The devastation inside the house
Pictured: The devastation inside the house

A fire at a Luton home was caused by a ‘homemade’ electric scooter being left on charge.

Firefighters from Luton and Stopsley were called the home on St Margaret’s Avenue at around 10.30pm on Wednesday (March 22) – but say that thanks to smoke alarms everyone got out of the house safely.

Four fight fighters put out the blaze in the kitchen.

Luton Community Fire Station said: “Fire investigation confirmed the fire to have been caused by an electric bike left on charge. This is believed to have been a home-made conversion.”

Most Popular

And they warned residents to make sure they have at least one smoke alarm fitted per floor and that they are regularly tested.

Luton