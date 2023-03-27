Luton house fire started by ‘homemade’ electric scooter left on charge
Luckily no one was hurt
A fire at a Luton home was caused by a ‘homemade’ electric scooter being left on charge.
Firefighters from Luton and Stopsley were called the home on St Margaret’s Avenue at around 10.30pm on Wednesday (March 22) – but say that thanks to smoke alarms everyone got out of the house safely.
Four fight fighters put out the blaze in the kitchen.
Luton Community Fire Station said: “Fire investigation confirmed the fire to have been caused by an electric bike left on charge. This is believed to have been a home-made conversion.”
And they warned residents to make sure they have at least one smoke alarm fitted per floor and that they are regularly tested.