A fire at a Luton home was caused by a ‘homemade’ electric scooter being left on charge.

Firefighters from Luton and Stopsley were called the home on St Margaret’s Avenue at around 10.30pm on Wednesday (March 22) – but say that thanks to smoke alarms everyone got out of the house safely.

Four fight fighters put out the blaze in the kitchen.

Luton Community Fire Station said: “Fire investigation confirmed the fire to have been caused by an electric bike left on charge. This is believed to have been a home-made conversion.”