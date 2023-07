A local housebuilder has launched a scheme to support deserving community initiatives across Bedfordshire.

Redrow South Midlands, which is currently building at several developments across the county, including Eaton Green heights in Luton, has created the £10,000 community fund to support as many local groups, organisations and individuals as possible, and is now welcoming applications.

There’s no cause too small, so whether funds are required for art supplies to help local Brownies to get creative, a search and rescue team in need of new lifejackets or a local children’s group wishing to go on their first ever camp out, Redrow South Midlands’ initiative can help.

Redrow South Midlands is launching a new community fund

The initiative, which started in 2019, aims to help local organisations with specific donations and give them the tools they need to continue to thrive. Since the community fund was created, the housebuilder has donated a total of £40,000 to local good causes.

Andrew Newman, Head of Sales for Redrow South Midlands, said: “Redrow is known for encouraging communities to thrive, both the new ones we create on our developments and the existing ones that become our new neighbours. With the success of previous community funds, we knew we had to re-launch it this year to help more people in our community.

“This year, we are doing things slightly differently – we would like groups to tell us exactly what they need, such as new tents for a local scout group for an upcoming trip. This way we will be able to give groups and charities the items they really need to continue their great work.

“We’d like to invite volunteers at local charities or community groups to share their story with us, and tell us what they need so they can continue to do the thing they do best – supporting their community. We’re looking forward to hearing how we can help people across Luton and the surrounding areas.”

The fund is now open and will close at midnight on September 22.