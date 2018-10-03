Luton Hypo campaign week for L&D Diabetes Team

The dedicated Diabetes Team at Luton and Dunstable Hospital (L&D) staged a seven-day campaign to raise awareness about, and reduce episodes of, hypoglycaemia.

As part of Hypo Awareness Week, colourful information desks were placed in the main reception on September 24 and 25, while staff and patients could also find out more at a stall in the Chiltern Restaurant on September 27.

Hypoglycaemia, also known as a Hypo, takes place when the blood glucose levels of people with diabetes drop too low. They can feel shaky, unwell and, in extreme cases, can slip into a coma.

An L&D spokeswoman, said: “The team joined forces with healthcare professionals across the country to raise awareness of a short-term complication of diabetes in a national drive to improve staff knowledge and patient care.

“The trust staged training events to raise awareness of the condition amongst staff, and educated healthcare professionals about the short-term complications of diabetes.”