Luton Indian restaurant bags award for being the best in county and South East

Congratulations to Tapas restaurant in Luton winning the best restaurant in Bedfordshire and the South East of England.

An Indian restaurant in Bushmead took home a huge title at last night’s Asian Food & Restaurant Awards after being named as the restaurant of the year in Bedfordshire and the South East.

Tapas, on Hancock Drive, was given the title at the ceremony in London, with the owners and co-founders, Abu Nasir and Khaled Meah, taking to the stage and red carpet to celebrate their win.

In a Facebook post, Tapas said: “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all our loyal customers who nominated us for this award and for their unwavering support. We understand the challenges that the restaurant industry is currently facing, from economic obstacles to rising costs, but we are committed to continuing to provide top-notch food and customer service for our community.”