Luton Indian restaurant bags award for being the best in county and South East
An Indian restaurant in Bushmead took home a huge title at last night’s Asian Food & Restaurant Awards after being named as the restaurant of the year in Bedfordshire and the South East.
Tapas, on Hancock Drive, was given the title at the ceremony in London, with the owners and co-founders, Abu Nasir and Khaled Meah, taking to the stage and red carpet to celebrate their win.
In a Facebook post, Tapas said: “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all our loyal customers who nominated us for this award and for their unwavering support. We understand the challenges that the restaurant industry is currently facing, from economic obstacles to rising costs, but we are committed to continuing to provide top-notch food and customer service for our community.”
They added: "We are incredibly grateful for the support of our local community and the visitors who have helped to put Luton on the map for all the right reasons.”