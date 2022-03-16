Luton's cultural and community events are getting back in business after the pandemic.

After the success of the St Patrick's Day parade last week, the town is looking forward, with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations due in the summer and other dates being added weekly.

2022 started off with a series of Street Festivals organised by Luton Council and funded by the Welcome Back Fund, held in The Hat District. The last of these, the Wellness Weekend, will take place on Friday 25 and Saturday 26 March.

Luton is getting ready to party again

April will see the return of The Big Iftar in St George’s Square on 8 April and St George’s Day in Market Hill on 23 April.

Luton International Carnival will take place on Saturday 4 June as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, bringing the parade back to the town centre, and residents are being encouraged to run street parties on their roads or in their local park on Sunday 5 June.

A beacon will be lit on the evening of Thursday 2 June, accompanied by a choir, piper and bugler to mark the Queen’s 70 year reign.

Other events due to make a return include Luton Half Marathon and 10k, Luton Mela and Lighting up Luton. The council intend to start using the bandstand in Wardown Park for live music performances from Spring, with the first event on Monday 18 April and The Hat Factory Arts Centre has just held its first Hat District Lates, with live music and food in the Hat District. These will take place once a month throughout the year.

In addition, 59 Productions will be putting on a large-scale spectacular in the town centre, driven by an in-depth community engagement and education programme with Revoluton Arts. Luton is one of five town centres across the UK that has been chosen to host the 25-minute show that will include performers, projections and lights, and will run every night for a week in April.

2022 will also see the first Pride in Luton on Saturday 25 June, with the theme ‘Unmasking Luton’s LGBTQ+ community’ and celebrating 50 years of Pride in UK.

Cllr Sian Goding, portfolio holder for Regeneration and Inclusive Growth said: “Seeing all the events coming back to Luton is fantastic and a very welcome sight following such difficult times. I’m sure that businesses, residents and visitors to our town alike have been encouraged to see things starting to return to normal, which is also a vital part to the town’s economic recovery from COVID-19.

“It has been great to see people out and enjoying events so far and long may it continue. I know there are lots of plans being put together and many smaller organisations are also announcing dates. I hope to see many more days of having fun or taking part across the town.”

The council received a Welcome Back Fund (£264,000 from the England European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020) and the events are part of the programme of activity and projects taking place in the town centre.