Luton lads’ Jurassic Lark for Miscarriage Association

An ambitious Luton school governor and his friend are roaring into action to tackle a European car rally for The Miscarriage Association.

Darren Debock, 32, and his pal Ian White, of Toddington, are taking on The Two Ball Rally in a bright Renault Clio that has been given a daring dinosaur makeover.

Ian and Darren are ready for adventure!

Team ‘Jurassic Lark’ will be starting the rally in France, travelling to Italy, then back to southern France and finishing in Barcelona - a gruelling four days in a hot car!

Darren, governor at Bramingham Primary School, said: “We decidedto get involved, as Ian and I are both really into cars. During the course of planning it, my family were hit by miscarriage and the money we raise will be going to The Miscarriage Association.

“Miscarriage is something that’s really common but not a lot of people talk about it, so we hope to raise awareness and cash; our target is £1,500 and so far we have reached just over £1,000.”

Jurassic Park being an inconic film, Darren and Ian thought the colours red, green and yellow would certainly help promote their cause.

> www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamjurass iclark. Or you can donate by texting REXX68 then your amount £1 to 70070