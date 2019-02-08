Luton Leonardo celebrates Investors in Young People Gold award

A proud Luton business has become the first aerospace company in the UK to receive the Investors in Young People Gold award.

Leonardo, of Capability Green, has been recognised for its commitment to the “recruitment, development and retention of a diverse range of young people”, and for its passion to support STEM subjects.

The company runs engaging programmes to empower young people, such as the annual ‘Rampaging Chariot Robotic Games’ and ‘International Women in Engineering Days’, while it offers mentoring, too.

Alastair Morrison, Leonardo’s deputy managing director (UK), said: “We know that we have to lay the groundwork now to create an environment where talent can thrive in the future.”

Investors in Young People was developed in 2014 and aims to challenge employers to provide greater opportunities for young people.