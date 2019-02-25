Luton Leonardo flying rainbow flag to support LGBT History Month

Luton’s Leonardo team is proudly flying the rainbow flag outside its office to support LGBT history month and reflect its increasingly diverse workforce.

The aerospace company, of Capability Green, has created an LGBT network at its UK sites.

Jane McDonald, Leonardo’s head of diversityand inclusion, said: “At Leonardo we believe true inclusion is about providing a workplace where all LGBT people can, quite simply, be themselves - accepted and supported without exception. We know inclusion is not a given and we take that seriously. Employing a rich mix of people means you considerably widen the skills base, with individuals who bring fresh perspectives to innovation and engineering.

“An atmosphere of mutual respect means colleagues can bring their whole selves to work and perform at their best.”

Leonardo is also holding a programme of initiatives including LGBT roadshows and Lunchtime Learner sessions.

The first of the Lunchtime Learner sessions will take the form of a screening of a TED Talk: “The Danger of Hiding Who You Are” by Morgana Bailey.

In her presentation, Morgana offers very compelling insights into what happens when a person feels they can’t be themselves at work.

The initiatives are being supported by enthusiastic employees who are “committed to continuing to build on Leonardo’s diverse working culture”.