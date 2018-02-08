Luton Leonardo has snow problem with 10K run for armed forces!

Polar bear and dancing penguin costumes spurred on a team of Leonardo’s Luton employees to complete a 10K run in aid of the the UK’s Armed Forces Para-Snowsport Team (AFPST).

The runners were on a mission to raise £1,500 for the AFPST, which plays a powerful role in the recovery, transformation, and personal freedom of injured and sick serving personnel and veterans.

Mark and the polar bear

The Leonardo team, comprised of Mark Gunning, John Stevenson, Clare Roberts, James Bryant, Jo Westrope, and Zevi Watmough completed the 10K Winter Run through London on Sunday.

A Leonardo spokeswoman said: “Last year, the charity launched its AFPST ‘Spirit of Challenge’ campaign in partnership with Leonardo employees to raise money, with employees so far raising over £20,000 – the runners hope to add a further £1,500.”

Leonardo, of Capability Green, is an aerospace, security and defence engineering company.

> www.justgiving.com/fundraising/running-with-gunning