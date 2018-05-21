Luton Leonardo’s daring skydive for army veterans

Luton Leonardo employees took a daring leap of faith, as they put their fears aside to brave a skydive and raise money for army veterans.

The adventurous team were jumping for joy after their mission raised a total of £2,234 for the Armed Forces Para Snow sport Team (AFPST), a charity which reenergises veterans’ lives via winter snow sports.

The Capability Green engineering company has supported AFPST for several years, and during their recent skydive challenge the team had to rehearse the jump process on the ground, before a plane flew them to an altitude of 11,000 feet.

James Jones, who has project managed Leonardo’s ‘Spirit of Challenge’ AFPST fundraising campaign said: “We have come into contact with the veterans over the past year and their courage made us determined to do something to honour their bravery.

“I will never forget the experience of hanging out of the door waiting to fall out.

“You have to override all your natural instincts and push yourself forward- the last thing your body wants to do - but we did it!”

The skydivers were: James Jones, Scott Boatwright, Alistair Pickering, Dan Austin, Jag Sungoo, Emma Tinkley and Louisa Glasson.