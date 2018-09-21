Luton Leonardo’s girl power scores big at army games

Female engineers from Luton joined forces with army football teams to support a sporting tournament and kick old stereotypes off the pitch.

The Leonardo Ladies Football Team was formed last January to create a sporting opportunity for businesswomen at its Capability Green site, also scoring them time for networking opportunities.

Leonardo, an engineering company which aims to inspire more young women to study STEM subjects, sent its team to the Army Football Association 1966 Commemorative Women Sixes Tournament, the business now challenging traditional stereotypes in both academic and sporting fields.

Team member and graduate systems engineer, Jenny Barker, said: “We began with a 9.30am kick-off against the Army Chefs, a strong team who needed to increase their goal difference, so they weren’t taking any prisoners.

“We worked hard to keep the pressure on, but they still managed to infiltrate our defence. Next, the semi-final!

“This game was most important to our team, as a win meant a chance to play for the Steerment – Carter Plate, and a loss meant going home with nothing.

“We played 47 RA. With some tactical subbing to keep energy high, everyone gave their all. The final score was 6-1. It was a respectable effort, and we finished proud!”

The tournament was held at The Prince William of Gloucester Barracks in Grantham (Sept 11-12) and Leonardo’s engineers, graduates and apprentices, as well as employees from functions across the business took part.

The competition is open to all service units, support establishments and civilian teams with the sole aim of giving females greater opportunities to play football.

Leonardo, which fully supports the Armed Forces Covenant, also welcomed the opportunity for employees to play with army members.

The Leonardo team comprised of Vikki Kooner, Alex Pohl, Sarah-May Bailey, Izabella Buckholt, Stephanie Fisher and Jenny Barker, Ella Legg, Lizzie Gibbons and Beth Syme, and they finished as runners-up for the plate.