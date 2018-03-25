Luton London Airport reveals its community giving

London Luton Airport (LLA) has contributed more than £370,000 to 121 groups in the local community over the last five years.

The donations were made through the airport’s Community Trust Fund, which is one way in which LLA provides support for the local community. The fund provides grants of up to £7,500 to local charities and non-profit organisations making an impact on the social, environmental and economic life of the area.

The fund is just one highlight from LLA’s annual Community Engagement Report, which was published last week. This year’s report marks the culmination of a five-year strategy focused on three areas: building sustainable communities, contributing to economic growth, and protecting the environment.

In addition to funds contributed through the fund, staff helped raise more than £115,000 for Keech Hospice Care, LLA’s 2016/17 charity partner. LLA announced recently that Macmillan Cancer Support has been chosen as the airport’s new charity partner following a competitive public vote.